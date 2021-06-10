OSB Group’s (OSB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 473.80 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

