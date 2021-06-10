OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $12.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.31 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,689.90 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

