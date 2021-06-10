Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $336,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ontrak stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

