OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 128,103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

