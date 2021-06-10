Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,619.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $29,619.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01303655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.65 or 1.00341876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

