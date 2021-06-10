Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri Sells 7,758 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16.
OCGN stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
