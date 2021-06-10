Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri Sells 7,758 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16.

OCGN stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

