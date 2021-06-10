Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

