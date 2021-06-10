Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

