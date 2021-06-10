Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 347,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,449,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.79. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,468. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

