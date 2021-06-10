Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.42. 362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

