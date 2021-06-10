O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. O2Micro International shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 138,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $193.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

