NULS Hits Market Cap of $54.08 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. NULS has a market cap of $54.08 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00200412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.85 or 0.01316308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,226.39 or 1.00464393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

