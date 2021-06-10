NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

NG opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

