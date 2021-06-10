NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 727,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

