Northwood Investors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northwood Investors LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises about 38.8% of Northwood Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwood Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 182.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,042. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.