Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 33,341 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

