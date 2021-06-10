Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.62. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

