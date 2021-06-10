Norinchukin Bank The Has $37.69 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $213.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,588. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.54. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

