Norinchukin Bank The Has $19.09 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1,335.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.12% of STERIS worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STE stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.45. 5,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

