Norinchukin Bank The Has $15.90 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

