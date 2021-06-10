Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.