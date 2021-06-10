Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 13,778 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $212.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

