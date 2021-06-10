Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

