Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.19 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 140,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $206.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.74 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

