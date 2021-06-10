Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.