Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of ETSY opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

