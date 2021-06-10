NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at BOCOM International

Analysts at BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05. NIO has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 122.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 31.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

