Nimiq (NIM) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $911,103.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,823.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.62 or 0.06760916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.90 or 0.01642677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00450029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00158713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.00736083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00459803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00371047 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,537,114,807 coins and its circulating supply is 7,875,614,807 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

