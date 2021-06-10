Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 55,392 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikolaos Koumettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

