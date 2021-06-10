Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MKTX opened at $433.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.