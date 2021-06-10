NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NGL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.94.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.