NFT Index Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $606.82 or 0.01656637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $492.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

