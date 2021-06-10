NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 2.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83. 3,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.