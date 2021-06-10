NEXT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,553.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $759,618.33 and approximately $3,553.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00461371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

