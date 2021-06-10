New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $566.66 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

