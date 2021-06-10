New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock worth $282,589,123. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

