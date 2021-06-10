New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,566 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $45,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

