New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $40,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.