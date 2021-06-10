New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

