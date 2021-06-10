New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $48,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $124.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

