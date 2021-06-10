New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $43,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 734.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

