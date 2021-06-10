New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $43.91 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $43,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

