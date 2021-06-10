New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.97 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Performance Food Group worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.