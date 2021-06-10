New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.23 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.42% of Sanmina worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

