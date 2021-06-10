New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of SEA by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in SEA by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

NYSE SE opened at $263.08 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

