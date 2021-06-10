New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,282,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

