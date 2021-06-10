New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,169 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

