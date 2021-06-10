New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

