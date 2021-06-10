New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NBA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

In other New Beginnings Acquisition news, CEO Michael Liebowitz bought 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Beginnings Acquisition

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

