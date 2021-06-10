NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 518 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

